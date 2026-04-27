Storytelling Session In Indore Celebrates Maharaja Tukojirao Holkar II |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city witnessed a unique cultural evening as Kissa Goi – The Art of Storytelling was organised at Piploada Kothi, celebrating the making of modern Indore through the life of Maharaja Tukojirao Holkar II.

The event was held in memory of Maharaja Rawat Raghuraj Singh of Piploada and was jointly organised by the Maharaja Kumar Ratan Singh Trust and the Zafar Ansari Museum of Indore.

The programme highlighted how storytelling traditions have historically played a vital role in passing down tales of valour and heritage across generations. Discussions revolved around iconic narratives such as Vikram-Betal and Alif Laila, along with the evolution of storytelling from oral traditions to literature and comics, including works by Munshi Premchand.

Historian Zafar Ansari shared insights into Indore’s past, narrating lesser-known anecdotes about the Holkar rulers and administrative system. A special attraction was the presentation of rare 78 RPM records of Vande Mataram from his personal collection, marking 150 years of the iconic song. The audience listened to the variations and historical transitions in the anthem.

The event was conducted by Rajkumari Sanghamitra Singh Piploada and attended by students from Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore, and members of the Indore Management Association, along with eminent guests.

FAST FACTS: CULTURAL EVENING

* Theme: Kissa Goi – The Art of Storytelling

* Venue: Piploada Kothi, Indore

* Commemoration: Maharaja Rawat Raghuraj Singh of Piploada

* Special Highlight: 150 years of Vande Mataram (78 RPM records)

* Organisers: Maharaja Kumar Ratan Singh Trust and Zafar Ansari Museum