Stones Fly As Indore’s RE-2 Clearance Begins In Kanadia; 2 Injured, 8-9 Detained | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Tension gripped the Kanadia area on Tuesday morning after an Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) and district administration team faced stone-pelting during a drive to clear structures obstructing the unfinished stretch of RE-2.

The operation began around 11 am in Bicholi Kankad, Shiv Nagar and Shiv Darshan Nagar, where JCB and poclain machines were deployed amid heavy police presence. Some residents opposed the action, following which stones were allegedly hurled at the removal team and police personnel.

Additional DCP (Zone-2) Amrendra Singh said the operation was completed peacefully, but stone-pelting began as the machinery was leaving. Police chased away the youths and detained around eight to nine people. Two persons sustained injuries and were taken to hospital.

SDM Ghanshyam Dhangar said the joint team of the district administration, IMC and police acted on the collector s directions to remove temporary and permanent structures obstructing road construction. He said around 70 to 80 houses were covered during the drive.

People were counselled first and removed their belongings. Later, some women and children resorted to stone-pelting, which stopped after further counselling, Dhangar said.

3.20 km of 4.25-km road completed

RE-2 is 4.25 km long and 45 metres wide. Around 3.20 km has been completed, while nearly one kilometre has remained unfinished for about three years. Around Rs 55 crore has already been spent on the project.

Seven settlements have been identified as obstacles along the alignment.

325 families already relocated

Authorities said 325 families from the Pipliyahana-Bicholi Kankad area have already been rehabilitated. Of these, 303 have shifted to housing units, while 22 houses remained due to a court stay.

After the court decision, accommodation was allotted to affected families and they were served 15-day notices. Besides these houses, 58 temporary illegal structures have already been removed.

Families from Shanti Nagar, Nayta Road, Skandham Colony and the RTO area have also been shifted to the Nilgiri campus under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Shiv Nagar, Shiv Darshan Nagar next

The next phase will cover Shiv Nagar and Shiv Darshan Nagar. Officials said 117 families live in 80 houses in Shiv Nagar, while 72 families reside in 55 houses in Shiv Darshan Nagar. They are also proposed to be shifted to Nilgiri.

Once the remaining stretch is completed, RE-2 is expected to improve connectivity between Bhuri Tekri, Pipliyahana, Bengali Square and the Nayta-Mundla RTO area and ease traffic pressure on existing roads.