Indore Clearance Drive: Locals Pelt Stones At Municipal Workers During RE-2 Road Clearance Drive; Two Detained

Stone-Pelting Erupts During Indore RE-2 Road Clearance Drive, Two Injured, Two Detained | X

Indore Stone-Pelting News (Madhya Pradesh): A civic operation to clear hurdles from the long-pending RE-2 road turned tense in Indore on Tuesday after a group allegedly pelted stones at Municipal Corporation workers and police personnel, leaving two people injured. Police dispersed the crowd using plastic pipes and detained two people after chaos erupted during the removal drive in the Bicholi Kakad area.

The Municipal Corporation and district administration launched the operation around 11 AM to clear structures obstructing an unfinished stretch of nearly one kilometre between Bengali Square and Pipliyahana.

#WATCH | Indore, Madhya Pradesh: An incident of stone pelting occurred during a joint anti-encroachment drive by the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) and the district administration in the Kanadia area of Indore. Heavy police have been deployed. (Visuals from the spot) https://t.co/OoWYEstHS6 — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2026

Teams equipped with JCBs and Poclain machines reached Bicholi Kakad, Shiv Nagar and Shiv Darshan Nagar along with a police contingent. Some residents allegedly opposed the action, following which stone-pelting broke out.

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Two people sustained injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment. Police brought the situation under control and detained two individuals in connection with the disturbance.

According to SDM Ghanshyam Dhangar, the RE-2 road is 4.25 km long and 45 metres wide. While construction on around 3.20 km has been completed, nearly one kilometre has remained unfinished for the past three years due to structures and settlements falling along the proposed alignment.

Around ₹55 crore has already been spent on the project.

In the Pipliyahana-Bicholi Kakad area, 325 families have already been relocated, while 22 houses could not earlier be removed due to a court stay. Following the court’s decision, the affected families were allotted housing and given 15-day notices.

Authorities are now focusing on relocating families from Shiv Nagar and Shiv Darshan Nagar to the Nilgiri complex. Shiv Nagar has 117 families living in 80 houses, while Shiv Darshan Nagar has 72 families across 55 houses.

Officials said construction on the remaining RE-2 stretch will begin after the hurdles are cleared. Once completed, the road is expected to improve connectivity between Bhuri Tekri, Pipliyahana, Bengali Square and the Nayta Mundla RTO area while easing traffic pressure on major roads.