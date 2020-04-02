Stone pelting in Indore: Doctors fraternity wants strict action against culprits

Indore: Disappointed with the attack on a team of health department at Tatpatti Bakhal on Wednesday, doctors rose up in arms and demanded strict action against the accused along with increasing security of the team members.

Madhya Pradesh Medical Officers Association, Indian Medical Association, Junior Doctors’ Association and AYUSH doctors condemned the incident and said that only strict action will help in stopping such incidents.

General Secretary of Madhya Pradesh Medical Officers Association Dr Madhav Hasani said the incident has sent shock ripples among the fraternity and also created trouble as the doctors and staff aren't ready to work in such conditions.

“We have also submitted a memorandum to the Collector addressing the chief minister to provide security to the doctors. We have also demanded providing us extra insurance of Rs 50 lakh apart from the one government announced and 50 per cent risk allowance to the doctors,” Dr Hasani said.

He added that the incident has disappointed the whole fraternity because doctors are working tirelessly to control the situation.

Meanwhile, vice-president of Indian Medical Association Madhya Pradesh Dr Sanjay Londhe said, “Such areas should be handed over to the paramilitary forces and they should be treated like criminals as normal people cannot attack on doctors. The team had gone to save their lives but they attacked on them.”

Member of Scientific Advisory Committee of AYUSH Ministry Dr AK Dwivedi asked who will work and save people if the doctors and health activists deny working in such conditions.

“Instead of motivating the doctors, these people have threatened them. While the entire society is praising doctors, are shaming the humanity,” he added.

All the associations requested the administration to book the guilty in strict sections of IPC.