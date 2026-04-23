“Stay Happy”: Woman’s Last Message To Boyfriend Before Ending Life In Indore

"Stay happy": Woman's last message to boyfriend before ending life | FP Photos

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 21-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide after video calling her boyfriend in the Pardeshipura police station area on Wednesday.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Namrata, a resident of Janta Quarter. Namrata worked at a teleperformance company. She attempted to video call her boyfriend, but when the call went unanswered, she reportedly sent a final text message, "Now you stay happy," before hanging herself.

The incident came to light when she did not respond to mobile calls or knocking on the door. Upon looking into the room, the family members found her hanging. While no suicide note was recovered from the scene, police have seized her mobile phone.

Abetting Girlfriend’s Suicide

Earlier on April 7, Indore police arrested and jailed Lokesh Chauhan for abetting his girlfriend Swati’s suicide on May 14, 2025, in Dwarkapuri.

Investigation revealed Chauhan frequently harassed her, using abusive language and making derogatory remarks about her relatives, suspecting her of infidelity. Mobile chats seized from Swati’s phone confirmed verbal abuse, leading police to register a case.