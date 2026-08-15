State’s First 14-D Theatre At Indore Zoo, Nehru Park Pool To Open On August 16

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city is set to add two new attractions to its recreation and public-amenity landscape on Aug 16, with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav scheduled to inaugurate the 14-D theatre at Indore Zoo and the new swimming pool at Nehru Park.
The two facilities are part of a wider programme under which the city will receive projects related to entertainment, sports, heritage and connectivity.
The 14-D theatre at Kamla Nehru Prani Sangrahalaya (Indore Zoo) is expected to be one of the major attractions for children and families.
The facility is designed to provide an immersive experience using 360-degree visuals, motion-enabled seating and other sensory effects.
Recent local reports indicate that the theatre has been built at a cost of around Rs 3 crore, with testing completed.
The attraction is expected to combine entertainment with wildlife awareness, giving visitors a technology-based experience related to animals and nature.
Similarly, a 0.95-km-long and 45-metre-wide road between Sudama Nagar and Vishwakarma Nagar will improve connectivity between Annapurna Road and Ring Road.
The project has cost Rs 16.61 crore and includes a cement-concrete road, storm-water line, sewer-chamber strengthening, green belt, footpaths, central lighting and electrical-line shifting.
Chief Minister Yadav will perform the 'bhoomipujan' for a statue of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the garden at Dussehra Maidan.
The project is intended to preserve his memory and introduce his legacy to younger generations.
INDORE ZOO 14-D THEATRE
Feature
Details
Location
Indore Zoo
Estimated cost
Around Rs 3 crore
Experience
Immersive 14-D audiovisual experience
Key features
360° visuals, motion effects and sensory experience
Target visitors
Children, families and tourists
Main objective
Entertainment and wildlife awareness
NEHRU PARK GETS NEW SWIMMING POOL
The new swimming pool at Nehru Park will strengthen Indore's public sports and fitness infrastructure.
The facility is intended to provide residents with another organised venue for swimming, exercise and recreational activities.
NEHRU PARK SWIMMING POOL
Feature
Details
Location
Nehru Park, Indore
Inauguration
August 16
Purpose
Swimming, fitness and recreation
Expected beneficiaries
Children, youngsters and residents
Sector
Sports and public recreation