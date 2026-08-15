State’s First 14-D Theatre At Indore Zoo, Nehru Park Pool To Open On August 16 | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city is set to add two new attractions to its recreation and public-amenity landscape on Aug 16, with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav scheduled to inaugurate the 14-D theatre at Indore Zoo and the new swimming pool at Nehru Park.

The two facilities are part of a wider programme under which the city will receive projects related to entertainment, sports, heritage and connectivity.

The 14-D theatre at Kamla Nehru Prani Sangrahalaya (Indore Zoo) is expected to be one of the major attractions for children and families.

The facility is designed to provide an immersive experience using 360-degree visuals, motion-enabled seating and other sensory effects.

Recent local reports indicate that the theatre has been built at a cost of around Rs 3 crore, with testing completed.

The attraction is expected to combine entertainment with wildlife awareness, giving visitors a technology-based experience related to animals and nature.

Similarly, a 0.95-km-long and 45-metre-wide road between Sudama Nagar and Vishwakarma Nagar will improve connectivity between Annapurna Road and Ring Road.

The project has cost Rs 16.61 crore and includes a cement-concrete road, storm-water line, sewer-chamber strengthening, green belt, footpaths, central lighting and electrical-line shifting.

Chief Minister Yadav will perform the 'bhoomipujan' for a statue of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the garden at Dussehra Maidan.

The project is intended to preserve his memory and introduce his legacy to younger generations.

INDORE ZOO 14-D THEATRE

Feature

Details

Location

Indore Zoo

Estimated cost

Around Rs 3 crore

Experience

Immersive 14-D audiovisual experience

Key features

360° visuals, motion effects and sensory experience

Target visitors

Children, families and tourists

Main objective

Entertainment and wildlife awareness

NEHRU PARK GETS NEW SWIMMING POOL

The new swimming pool at Nehru Park will strengthen Indore's public sports and fitness infrastructure.

The facility is intended to provide residents with another organised venue for swimming, exercise and recreational activities.

NEHRU PARK SWIMMING POOL

Feature

Details

Location

Nehru Park, Indore

Inauguration

August 16

Purpose

Swimming, fitness and recreation

Expected beneficiaries

Children, youngsters and residents

Sector

Sports and public recreation