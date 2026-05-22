State Museum To Add 4 New Galleries Featuring Dindori Man, 1857 Relics | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The State Museum in the city is set for a major expansion, with four new galleries proposed to be added to the existing 17 galleries at the museum. The new galleries will showcase and preserve material remains ranging from prehistoric times to India's First War of Independence.

The first of the proposed galleries will focus on stone art and prehistoric rock art while the second will display fossils and tools unearthed from Mandla-Dindori region of the state.

The third and fourth galleries will be devoted to the heroes of the 1857 revolt and Rani Laxmibai respectively. Fossils dating back to Paleolithic Stone Age settlement unearthed from a site in Dindori district will be displayed at museum. Stone Age tools were also excavated from Ghodamada Cave in Dindori district.

The remains have been documented by Dr Priyanka Mriganayani Ghose and Madan Bibhishan Nagargoje who jointly authored the book, Dindori Man, on the discovery. Nagargoje is currently posted as commissioner, archaeology.

The remains have been brought to Bhopal, and work on their scientific documentation, cataloguing and preservation is underway. Once displayed at the museum, the remains will introduce visitors to the Stone Age civilisation that flourished in the Narmada Valley.

The other proposed galleries will showcase rare paintings, documents and correspondence related to Tatya Tope, Rani Laxmibai and other rebels who played key roles in the First War of Independence. During the digitisation of old manuscripts and documents under Gyan Bharatam project, more than 2,000 rare documents related to the revolt were discovered. One of them is a painting of Rani Laxmibai mounted on a horse. It is believed to be a contemporary portrait, probably commissioned by Rani of Jhansi herself.

An octagonal seal of the Rani's state and a charter issued by Tatya Tope were also discovered. These will be among the items displayed in the proposed galleries.