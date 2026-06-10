State Government Halves Cotton Market Fee To 0.50%, Providing Relief To Farmers And Traders | FP photo

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): The state government on Wednesday reduced the market fee on cotton from 1% to 0.50%, providing relief to farmers, traders and the agricultural industry.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav approved the reduction during a Cabinet meeting after the Khetia Cotton Association submitted a memorandum and regional MLA Shyam Barde raised the issue in the Assembly.

Earlier, higher market fees in Madhya Pradesh than in neighbouring Maharashtra had put local stakeholders at a competitive disadvantage and increased operating costs.

Barde said the reduced fee would expand the local market, lower costs for ginning and pressing units and create employment opportunities in the region.

During the current season, the Khetia Agricultural Produce Market Committee recorded cotton arrivals of 4.5 lakh quintals from Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Private traders and the Cotton Corporation of India purchased the produce.

Association president Dipesh Harsola led a delegation that felicitated Barde and thanked the state government for the decision.

Traders welcome cut in cotton market fee

Sanawad: Local traders, including Vinod Jain, Amit Kanungo and Shantilal Jain, welcomed the state government's decision to reduce the cotton mandi fee.

They said the move would boost market arrivals, ensure a steady supply of raw material to factories and create employment opportunities.

MLA Sachin Birla said the reform would revive the local ginning industry, prevent businesses from shifting elsewhere and help farmers secure competitive prices.

Cotton and Ginning Association, Sanawad president Bhagchand Jain said the policy would boost cotton processing and increase GST and tax collections.