State Excise Officials Catch Two People With Liquor Worth Over ₹1 Lakh From Two Place In City

State Excise Officials Catch Two People With Liquor Worth Over Rs 1 Lakh From Two Place In City | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The State Excise Department took action against illegal liquor sale and transportation and seized liquor worth Rs1 lakh from two places in the city, an officer said on Tuesday.

According to Assistant Excise Commissioner Abhishek Tiwari, the operation was conducted under the leadership of Deputy Controller Manoj Agrawal. During an evening patrol in the Balda Colony area, the excise team took action against illegal liquor activities, and two separate cases were registered.

In the first case, a scooter was intercepted and officials recovered 75 quarter bottles of country-made liquor, totalling 13.5 bulk litres. The liquor was found stored in plastic bags inside the vehicle. The suspect, identified as Pradeep of Rahul Gandhi Nagar, was booked under the Excise Act. The seized liquor and vehicle together are valued at around Rs90,625.

In the second case, another suspect, Ajay, was caught selling illegal liquor from a vegetable cart in Ekta Nagar. A case was registered against him under the relevant section of the Excise Act, and the seized liquor, valued at Rs9,540, was recovered from his possession.

The total value of seized items in both cases is estimated at Rs1,00,165. Investigation in both cases is underway. Excise constables Kailash Akhand and Sangeeta Yadav played an important role in the operation.