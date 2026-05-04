State Excise Department Takes Action Against Illegal Liquor At In The City

State Excise Department Takes Action Against Illegal Liquor At Dhabas In The City | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The State Excise Department launched a drive against illegal liquor and raided various dhabas serving liquor in the city, an officer said on Sunday.

Assistant Excise Commissioner Abhishek Tiwari said that the action was conducted under the leadership of Control Room In-charge Devesh Chaturvedi, Deputy Controller Manoj Kumar Agrawal and Flying Squad In-charge Kamlesh Solanki.

During the operation, teams targeted several dhabas on the Indore-Ujjain Road and at the Navlakha bus stand. Action was taken against places like Unique Dhaba, Bhagwati Dhaba and Metro Dhaba for serving liquor illegally.

In total, 10 cases were registered under the Excise Act, 1915, including six cases from roadside dhabas and four cases from the Navlakha area. Additionally, two more cases were registered in the Palda area against illegal liquor sale.

The teams also seized illegal liquor, including 18 bulk litres of country liquor, 500 ml of foreign liquor and 12 bulk litres of beer. The total estimated value of the seized liquor is around Rs8,000.

The operation was carried out by excise teams from Bhoi Mohalla, Malwa Mill, Chhawani, Kachhi Mohalla and Depalpur. Excise sub-inspectors and staff members played an important role in the action.