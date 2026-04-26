State Excise Action: 1,182 Kg Bhang Powder Seized From House – Accused Arrested On The Spot In Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A large quantity of bhang powder stored illegally in a house in the Vidur Nagar area of the city was seized by the team of the State Excise Department, officials said on Saturday. The officials recovered 1,182 kilograms of bhang powder from the house of Sanjay Mishra, and he was arrested at the scene.

On the instructions of Assistant Excise Commissioner Abhishek Tiwari, the team raided the house of Mishra and seized the contraband from the accused’s possession.

The estimated market value of the seized bhang powder is around Rs 2,36,400. The officials are gathering information from the accused about the source of the bhang. Officials said that the bhang powder is used to make bhang balls. It was believed that more accused would be arrested in connection with the case.

The operation was carried out by Controller Devesh Chaturvedi, Deputy Controller Manoj Agrawal, Assistant District Excise Officer Raghvendra Kushwaha, and Kamlesh Solanki, who is the flying squad in-charge. Officials said that constables Mukesh Rawat and Ajay also played an important role in the successful action.