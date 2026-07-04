State Cooperative Bank Administrator Reviews Cooperative Activities In Dhar | FP photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh State Cooperative Bank Administrator Mahendra Singh Yadav visited Dhar district and reviewed the cooperative structure. He also participated in programmes organised by District Cooperative Central Bank Limited, Dhar.

Addressing bank officers and employees, Yadav said maintaining direct and continuous contact with farmers is essential to achieving the objectives of the cooperative movement.

He stressed that officials must ensure government welfare schemes reach every farmer transparently and without hindering agricultural development.

Union Minister of State Savitri Thakur, who also attended the programme, highlighted farmers' contribution to nation-building.

She announced that the Madhya Pradesh government has extended the repayment period for zero-interest short-term crop loans from six months to one year.

She also said beneficiaries will now receive scheme benefits directly into their bank accounts through DBT, improving transparency. Thakur also spoke about the G-Ram communication initiative.

During the programme, Yadav distributed savings account documents, share certificates to new members and Kisan Credit Cards to farmers.

He also planted saplings on the bank premises to promote environmental conservation.

MLA Neena Verma, Collector Rajiv Ranjan Meena and other senior officials attended the programme.