State Can’t Shirk Duty To Vulnerable, MP High Court Orders Medical Unit At Ujjain Ashram | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has directed the state government to establish an on-site nursing care unit and ensure regular medical staffing at Ujjain’s Sewadham Ashram, stressing the need to ensure adequate care for its vulnerable residents.

A division bench of Justice Subodh Abhyankar and Justice Alok Awasthi issued the directions while hearing a suo motu public interest litigation on conditions at the shelter.

The court acknowledged the ashram’s humanitarian work in providing shelter to more than 1,000 disabled and mentally challenged people without government financial assistance.

However, it observed that residents requiring continuous medical care cannot be left solely dependent on private charitable efforts.

The bench noted that Ujjain’s chief medical and health officer (CMHO) had earlier sought Rs 8 lakh for essential medicines and medical supplies, but the proposal had been held up amid administrative procedures and the absence of designated medical staff.

The facility is officially classified as a Vridha Ashram (old-age home), rather than a medical centre. Authorities had cited this classification as the reason for not providing a permanent doctor or nursing unit.

The High Court directed the state to make an exception in view of the residents’ medical needs and submit, within two weeks, a concrete action plan to station at least one dedicated doctor and establish a functional nursing care unit on the premises.

The matter has been listed for further compliance on October 21.