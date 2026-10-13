Sri Aurobindo Medical College Welcomes First-Year Students, Experts Stress Compassion, Ethics And Practical Learning In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sri Aurobindo Medical College organised an orientation programme for first-year students on Monday, welcoming them to the medical profession and highlighting the importance of compassion, discipline and dedication to patient care.

Addressing the students, Dr Jayashree Tapadia, dean of student welfare, said doctors are respected because they bring hope to patients suffering from pain and illness.

By serving humanity, doctors not only save lives but also restore smiles and confidence among patients and their families.

Encouraging newcomers, she said they were fortunate to have entered a service-oriented profession. She added that the college focused on students' overall development, allowing them to pursue their hobbies alongside academics.

Classroom learning remains crucial in the AI era

Dr RR Vavre, dean of the medical college, emphasised that classroom learning, reading and practical training remain essential for skill development, even in the age of artificial intelligence. He said experiential learning, professional ethics and patient interaction were important aspects of medical education that students could develop through their college experience.

Dr Kavitarti Dharwadkar advised students to follow the principles of punctuality, obedience, honesty and regularity throughout their academic journey.

Dr Rupa Chaparwal briefed students on the rules and regulations for staying in the college hostel.

Dr Manjunath said that becoming a good doctor required being a good human being first. He described the white coat as a symbol of sacrifice, dedication and compassion, emphasising that a doctor's responsibilities extend beyond medical treatment and are closely connected to human emotions and sensitivity.

The programme encouraged students to approach their medical education with discipline, empathy and a strong commitment to serving society.