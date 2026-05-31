SP’s ‘No One Reads Print Media’ Remark Sparks Row In Dhar | FP photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A controversy has recently erupted in Dhar after SP Sachin Sharma allegedly remarked that “no one reads print media” while responding to concerns raised by local journalists over being denied entry during CM Mohan Yadav’s recent visit to Bhojshala.

The issue began when local journalists were not allowed inside the Bhojshala premises during the CM’s recent visit.

Journalists claimed they were informed by collector Rajiv Ranjan Meena that the list of permitted media personnel had been issued by the Public Relations Commissioner’s office and that local authorities could not alter it.

Upset over the exclusion, journalists held a meeting and reportedly decided not to publish government-related news. The situation eased after the Collector met media representatives and expressed regret over the incident.

However, the controversy deepened when the SP, during discussions with journalists, reportedly said that the era of print media had passed and that social media reels now dominated news consumption.

He is said to have advised journalists to adapt to changing trends and promote their reports through reels to remain relevant.

The remarks drew strong reactions from journalists across the district, who argued that print, electronic and social media each have their own importance.

They maintained that unlike unverified social media content, news published in recognised newspapers undergoes editorial scrutiny and carries accountability.