Sporadic cases of Covid-19: Two more patients found

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two more cases of Covid-19 were found in the city on Tuesday. With this, the total number of active cases in the city has reached 21, so far.

According to Health Department officials, two patients aged between 30 and 40 years were found Covid positive on Tuesday night. These cases were found after three days.

City had seen a long break in Covid cases as some cases were found in January after which sporadic cases have started coming positive again from March 1.

“Out of 21 active cases in the city, no patient required hospitalisation as all of them are getting treated in home isolation and do not have major symptoms except cold and fever. We have also gone through contact tracing of these patients and only couple of them have travel history,” IDSP in-charge Dr Amit Malakar said.

He added that they have taken four-five samples of family members in the contact of the two patients found positive on Tuesday,” the health official said.

As many as 89 samples were tested on Tuesday out of which only two patients were found positive with which the total number of patients found positive in the city since the outbreak of the disease reached 2,12,568. The city has also reported 1,470 deaths so far. Meanwhile, three patients were also discharged on Tuesday.