Spiritual Leader Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin Calls His Followers To Remain Modest In Life In Burhanpur Gathering |

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): A large spiritual gathering was held in Burhanpur as His Holiness Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin addressed thousands of followers at the historic Hakimi Masjid on the death anniversary of Syedi Abdul Qadir Hakimuddin.

Burhanpur, a significant centre of Dawoodi Bohra heritage, witnessed the presence of nearly 20,000 community members and visitors at the Dargah-e-Hakimi complex and nearby areas for the religious event.

Addressing the gathering, Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin highlighted the historical and spiritual importance of Burhanpur, describing it as a city shaped by knowledge, devotion and service. He said the teachings and values established by scholars such as Syedi Hakimuddin continue to guide the community in modern times.

He emphasised that knowledge should lead to humility and urged followers to remain modest while helping others. He also called on community members to lead disciplined lives based on integrity and service to society.

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Syedi Abdul Qadir Hakimuddin, born in 1665, was known for his scholarship and contributions to Urdu, Sanskrit, Persian and Arabic literature. He remains a respected figure in Burhanpur’s cultural history.