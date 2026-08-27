Speeding SUV Goes On Rampage In Indore’s Rau, Hits 3 Two-Wheelers & Tractor; 4 Injured | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A speeding SUV hit three two-wheelers and a tractor in Rau on Wednesday, leaving four people injured, one of them critically.

Rau police station in-charge Rajpal Singh Rathore told Free Press that the accident occurred in front of Shramik Colony around 11.30 am.

The driver allegedly pressed the accelerator instead of the brake on seeing a bike rider. However, the exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

The driver, Aman Malviya, first hit a scooter and then two other two-wheelers before ramming into a tractor coming from the opposite direction. The impact caused the tractor to overturn.

Witnesses said that after hitting the two-wheelers, the driver tried to move the car forward, dragging some of the injured for a few feet. A large crowd gathered at the spot.

The injured were identified as Rajpal, Bhagat Singh, Pawan and Mustafa. They included two scooter riders, a bike rider and the tractor driver.

As an ambulance was unavailable, police used a First Response Vehicle (FRV) to take the injured to private hospitals.

Police said Aman owns a car garage on Kesarbagh Road. The SUV, owned by Devendra Joshi, had been brought to the garage for repairs.

Aman had taken it for a test drive after servicing when the accident occurred. Police seized the SUV and took him into custody.

Five injured as sleeper bus hits wall on Khandwa Road

Five passengers were injured when a sleeper bus hit a wall near Limbodi Gate on Wednesday morning. More than 30 passengers were on board.

Tejaji Nagar police station in-charge Devendra Markam said the Rahul Travels bus was coming from Maharashtra and headed towards Sarwate when the driver lost control near Limbodi Gate and rammed into a wall.

The driver and passengers seated in the front suffered injuries and were taken to hospital. The front portion of the bus was badly damaged.

Police said a preliminary investigation suggested that a car was crossing the road near the Limbodi-Shriyantra Nagar crossing. The bus driver may have tried to avoid the car and lost control. Further investigation is underway.

Two injured as city bus hits another bus

Two people, including a woman, were injured after a city bus reportedly hit a stationary city bus on Sanwer Road on Wednesday. The woman was reportedly standing near the road when she was struck during the collision.

Banganga police station in-charge Siyaram Singh Gurjar identified the injured as Shama (55), a Rau resident, and Karan Rathore, driver of the stationary bus.

They were taken to hospital. Police are recording their statements and investigating the cause of the accident.