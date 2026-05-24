Speeding Milk Tanker Crushes Biker To Death; Companion Injured In Indore | Representatiev Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was killed while his friend was injured after a Sanchi milk tanker ran over them in the Mangliya area on Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 3.30 pm in front of a wine shop in Mangliya when the motorcyclist reportedly lost balance, causing the bike to fall directly in the path of the oncoming milk tanker. The speeding tanker ran over the rider’s face, and the impact was so severe that he died on the spot.

Following the accident, passersby attempted to stop the tanker. However, the driver accelerated and fled the scene.

Tanker Seized From Sanchi Manufacturing Unit

Mangliya police outpost in-charge Vishwajeet Singh Tomar confirmed the incident.

“One person died on the spot in the accident, while his companion was injured and has been rushed to MY Hospital for treatment,” Tomar said.

Police identified the registration number of the Sanchi milk tanker as MP 09 GG 1926. Acting swiftly after the driver fled, a police team tracked down and seized the vehicle from the Sanchi manufacturing unit.

Police have begun a probe and are gathering information about the driver.