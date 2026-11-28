Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three people were injured after a speeding car rammed into an e-rickshaw and a motorcycle on the ring road near Piplayahana Square Bridge under Tilak Nagar police station limits on Friday morning. The collision was so severe that the e-rickshaw was completely mangled, with its rear portion breaking off and landing several feet away. The car driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the spot.

According to police, the accident took place around 6.30 am on the Ring Road, shortly after the e-rickshaw driver descended from Bengali Bridge and approached Shani Temple. The e-rickshaw was heading towards Choithram Mandi to buy vegetables. Alfesh Khan (22), a vegetable vendor was driving the vehicle while his brother Mojib Rahman was sitting inside it.

A speeding car (MP09ZY9959), allegedly being driven rashly, hit the e-rickshaw from behind, throwing both brothers onto the road. The car continued ahead and struck a motorcycle (MP09DM5846) carrying Ghanshyam Karole (45) and Raja Sanwle (26), causing both riders to fall.

Alfesh, Ghanshyam and Raja sustained injuries, while Mojib suffered minor injuries. Passersby took the injured to MY Hospital.

Police seized the car and registered a case under sections 125(a) and 281 of the BNS. Further investigation is underway.