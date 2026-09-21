Speeding Car Ploughs Into Ganesh Pandal, Injures Seven In MP’s Mandsaur | FP photo

Piplia Mandi (Madhya Pradesh): Seven people, including a 13-year-old girl, were injured after a speeding car crashed into a Ganesh festival pandal near Balaji Temple in Supra village under Piplia Mandi police station on Sunday night.

One woman was seriously injured and referred to Udaipur, while the others are undergoing treatment at Mandsaur District Hospital.

The incident occurred around 11.30 pm during 'prasad' distribution. The car reportedly lost control at a turn and crashed into the pandal before hitting a structure outside the temple. The vehicle was badly damaged and its oil spilt on the road.

The injured were identified as Sannabai (36), Rukmanbai (37), Lalibai (55), Gitabai (55), Shyamabai (45), 13-year-old Durga and Bhagwantabai alias Sharanibai (38). All were initially taken to Piplia Mandi Community Health Centre and later referred to Mandsaur.

Villagers caught the driver, Arjun Singh (32), of Sujanpura, while another person allegedly fled. Villagers allegedly assaulted the driver and damaged the car before police took him into custody. Locals alleged he was drunk.

On Monday morning, relatives and villagers reached Piplia Mandi police station demanding strict action, proper treatment and action over alleged misbehaviour by police personnel.

Police said a dispute occurred while the suspect was being taken for medical examination.

The protesters later blocked the highway outside the police station for nearly two hours, causing queues extending about two kilometres.

ASP Tersingh Baghel, SDOP Pintu Baghel and TI Vikram Singh Inve reached the spot and assured action. The protesters lifted the blockade around 1.30 pm.

Police registered a case against Arjun Singh under sections 281, 125(B), 110, 351(3), 3(5) and 185 and said the matter was under investigation.