IMC Opens E-Tender For Freehold Commercial Shops In PMAY Complexes Across Indore | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Citizens looking to start or expand a business can now bid for freehold commercial shops located in residential complexes developed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

The Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has initiated an e-tender process for these commercial properties, with online applications opening on Sept 15. Applicants can participate in the tender for shops of their choice.

The application process allows applicants to apply independently through the MPOnline portal or visit their nearest MPOnline kiosk for assistance.

Applicants must visit pmay-imc.mponline.gov.in, create a profile through the “Applicant’s Login” option and use the User ID and password received via SMS. Bank-account verification must be completed before applying.

The prescribed application fee, portal fee and Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) must be paid online. Applicants must also submit their bid/offer; merely filling out the application does not complete the process.

Applicants must submit forms and documents within the stipulated deadline. Incomplete or draft applications left beyond the deadline will be deleted.

Tender rules, shop details, eligibility, application procedure and other information are available through the QR code issued for the tender.