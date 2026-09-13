Speeding Car Kills 48-Year-Old Man On Ujjain-Dewas Road, Angry Villagers Block Traffic In Ujjain | AI-Generated

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A 48-year-old man was killed after allegedly being hit by a speeding car in the Bolsa area of Narwar on the Ujjain-Dewas Road, triggering protests by angry villagers and the victim's family members. Following the fatal accident, protesters blocked the road, disrupting traffic and causing long queues of vehicles on both sides. The car driver allegedly abandoned the vehicle and fled after the collision, while police seized the car and launched a search for him.

The deceased has been identified as Ramchandra Prajapat, 48, a resident of Chandravatiganj.

According to preliminary information, Prajapat was struck by the speeding car in the Bolsa area. The impact proved fatal. After the accident, the driver allegedly left the vehicle behind and escaped from the scene.

Narwar Police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident. Police subsequently seized the car allegedly involved in the accident and began efforts to trace its absconding driver.

The body was sent for a post-mortem examination, while police initiated an investigation to establish the exact circumstances leading to the fatal collision.

Villagers Demand Arrest, Compensation

News of Prajapat's death triggered anger among his relatives and local residents. A large number of villagers gathered at the accident site and staged a road blockade.

The protesters demanded the immediate arrest of the driver and compensation for the deceased's family.

The demonstration brought traffic on the busy Ujjain-Dewas route to a standstill, leaving long queues of vehicles on both sides of the road.

Police and administrative officials reached the site and began talks with the protesters in an effort to persuade them to clear the road and restore normal traffic movement.

Additional SP Guru Prasad Parashar said police personnel were present at the spot and officials were speaking with the deceased's family members to resolve the situation.

Police said further investigation into the accident is underway.