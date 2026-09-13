Three Years After CM's Announcement, Budget, Land For Janjatiya Kala Kendra In Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly three years after Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's announcement, the government has allocated budget and land for a Janjatiya Kala Kendra (Tribal Art Centre) in Umaria district of the state.

The announcement was made during the Chief Minister's official visit to Umaria district in December 2023. As part of the government's focus on promoting indigenous Tribal culture (specifically the Gond, Baiga and Kol communities), the proposal for the Janjatiya Kala Kendra was announced to integrate eco-tourism with Tribal heritage promotion near world-famous Bandhavgarh National Park.

The Kala Kendra will come up on a 2.5-acre piece of land on the Tala Manpur Road in Umaria district, about 35 km from the district headquarters Umaria.

The land allotment has been made. The Kendra will be built at a cost of Rs 13 crore. It will provide the visitors a glimpse into the culture of the Gond, Baiga and Kol tribes of the state.

We want the tourists to know more about the colourful and interesting culture and life of these tribal communities.

The Kendra will be an added attraction for wildlife enthusiasts from India and abroad visiting Bandhavgarh, curator of Madhya Tribal Museum Ashok Mishra said, adding that the project is expected to take around two years to complete.