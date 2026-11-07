Speeding Car Crashes Into Roadside House, Overturns Inside Hall Near Nanpur Toll Plaza; 3 Injured In MP’s Alirajpur | FP photo

Aalirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Three people sustained minor injuries after a speeding car lost control and crashed into the hall of a roadside house near the Nanpur toll plaza on the Khandwa-Vadodara State Highway on Saturday. The impact overturned the vehicle inside the hall, triggering panic in the area.

The car, bearing registration number MP 10 CB 1367, was travelling from the Indore region towards Aalirajpur. According to reports, the three occupants were heading to Aalirajpur to consult a doctor when the driver lost control near the toll plaza.

The loud impact alerted nearby residents and passing motorists, who rushed to the spot and helped rescue the occupants. A 108 ambulance also reached the location after receiving information and shifted the injured to a hospital.

All three passengers suffered minor injuries, while no one inside the house was hurt. The overturned vehicle and the damage caused by the collision drew a crowd to the spot.

Police have taken note of the incident and are investigating the circumstances that led to the driver losing control of the car. The exact cause of the accident remains unknown.