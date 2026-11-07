Indore Diwali Traffic Advisory 2026! Cars, Autos, E-Rickshaws And Heavy Vehicles Restricted In Rajwada, Sarafa And Nearby Markets; Check Diversions And Parking | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city traffic police prepared a special traffic management plan for Rajwada and adjoining traditional markets during Diwali to ensure smooth movement of vehicles and pedestrians amid the festive shopping rush.

The plan covers Rajwada, Sarafa, Bartan Bazaar, Aada Bazaar, Machhi Bazaar, Yashwant Road, Pipli Bazaar and other adjoining markets. Traffic diversions, parking arrangements and police deployment will be implemented to regulate congestion.

Three-layer diversion system at key points

A three-layer diversion system will operate at key points, including Malharganj police station T-junction, Gorakund Square, Subhash Chowk, Imli Bazaar Square, Malganj Square, Pipli Bazaar, Yashwant Road, Machhi Bazaar, Pandharinath Temple Square, Nandlalpura Square, Sanjay Setu, Fruit Market, Hamilton Road, Mrignayani Square and Nagar Nigam Square.

Entry of heavy vehicles, buses, cars, autos and e-rickshaws restricted

Entry of heavy vehicles, buses, cars, autos and e-rickshaws into major markets will be restricted. Depending on crowd density, two-wheelers may also face restrictions, with pedestrian movement given priority in congested areas.

Parking facilities and alternative routes

Parking facilities will be available at Jinsi Haat Ground, Subhash Chowk, Khajuri Bazaar, Bajaj Khana, Fruit Market, Riverside, Kothari Market and Poddar Plaza. Vehicles travelling between Regal, the airport, Palasia, Collectorate and Bada Ganpati will use alternative routes.