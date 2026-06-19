Special Trains Announced For NEET Students | Representational Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the increased travel demand for the NEET examination, Western Railway has decided to operate special trains at special fares between Indore–Bhopal–Ratlam and Dr Ambedkar Nagar–Bandra Terminus, offering relief to examinees from Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat.

According to Mukesh Kumar, PRO of Western Railway Ratlam Division, Train No 09354 Indore–Bhopal Special will run on June 20, departing Indore at 11:25 and reaching Bhopal at 19:00, halting at Fatehabad Chandrawatiganj, Badnagar, Ratlam, Nagda, Ujjain, Maksi, Shujalpur and Sehore.

The return train, No 09353 Bhopal–Ratlam Special, will depart Bhopal at 19:40 and reach Ratlam at 00:55, skipping Fatehabad Chandrawatiganj and Badnagar on return.

Train No 09352 Dr Ambedkar Nagar–Bandra Terminus Special will leave on June 19 at 23:00, reaching Bandra Terminus at 15:40 the next day via Indore, Ujjain, Ratlam and Dahod.

The return train, No 09351, will depart Bandra Terminus at 18:20 on June 20 and reach Dr Ambedkar Nagar at 11:30 the following day, halting at major stations including Surat, Vapi, Borivali and Palghar.

Both trains will have Sleeper and General Second-Class coaches. Booking opens June 19 at PRS counters and on IRCTC.