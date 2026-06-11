Special Prayers Mark PM Narendra Modi’s Record Tenure Achievement

Special Prayers Mark PM Modi’s Record Tenure Achievement | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A special religious ceremony was organised by the BJP to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi becoming India’s longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister.

A special puja, aarti and havan were performed at Khajrana Ganesh Temple, with prayers offered for his long life and good health.

BJP leaders, including Kailash Vijayvargiya, Tulsiram Silawat, Shankar Lalwani, Sumit Mishra and others, participated in the rituals.

A total of 4,399 laddus were offered to Lord Ganesh, symbolising Modi’s 4,399 days in office as Prime Minister, followed by the distribution of prasad.

Leaders also played traditional instruments, including the jhanjh, manjira and damru, during the aarti.

Religious programmes were also organised across 35 BJP mandals. As part of a special public outreach campaign, BJP leaders visited former national-level wrestler Rajaram Patidar and discussed the achievements of the Central government.

Patidar praised Modi’s leadership, saying the country is progressing rapidly under him.