Special Jail Lok Adalat Launched In Mp To Ensure Speedy Justice For Inmates | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a landmark initiative aimed at making justice more accessible and efficient for prison inmates, a first-of-its-kind Special Jail Lok Adalat was inaugurated across Madhya Pradesh from Central Jail, Gwalior.

The initiative was launched under the leadership of Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva, Chief Justice of the High Court of Madhya Pradesh and Patron-in-Chief, along with guidance from Justice Vivek Rusia, executive chairman of the Madhya Pradesh State Legal Services Authority.

The programme was inaugurated in the presence of Justice Anand Pathak and other judges and officials. Addressing inmates, Justice Sachdeva emphasized the potential for reform, stating that individuals are shaped by circumstances but possess the ability to change and rebuild their lives. He encouraged inmates to use this opportunity for self-reflection, skill development, and a positive transformation.

Justice Pathak highlighted that the initiative ensures justice reaches inmates directly within jail premises, eliminating barriers to access. He noted that Lok Adalats are not only meant to resolve disputes but also to address their root causes, contributing to the vision of a dispute-free society by 2047.

Wide participation and virtual connectivity

The event saw participation from judicial officers, district judges, legal services authorities and jail officials from across the state, many of whom joined virtually. Key officials present included senior judiciary members, administrative officers, and representatives from prison and police departments.

Multiple cases resolved, inmates released

During the Special Jail Lok Adalat, a wide range of cases were taken up, including plea bargaining matters, compoundable criminal cases, petty offences, summary cases, civil disputes, and matrimonial issues. The initiative led to the disposal of a significant number of cases and facilitated the release of several inmates.

Indore emerges as top performer

Indore emerged as the best-performing district, disposing of 57 cases across categories. The Police Commissionerate in Indore adopted a humane approach by considering apologies from individuals detained under preventive measures, enabling their timely release and reintegration into society.

Officials noted that the initiative not only helped reduce case pendency but also strengthened trust in alternative dispute resolution mechanisms. By bringing the justice system directly into jail premises, the programme was widely appreciated by inmates, offering them a faster and more accessible path to justice.

Meanwhile, the programme in Indore was attended by 13th Additional District and Sessions Judge Ayaz Mohammad, Senior Division Civil Judge Mukesh Gupta and District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Secretary Shivraj Gawli as chief guests. During the Lok Adalat, several cases involving undertrial prisoners were settled on the spot through mutual compromise, offering immediate relief to eligible inmates.

Addressing the gathering, Mohammad highlighted that Lok Adalat serves as a simple, accessible and efficient mechanism for delivering justice. He emphasised that it not only reduces the burden on courts but also ensures timely and dignified resolution for both parties involved.

Gawli also informed inmates about their legal rights and the availability of free legal aid, encouraging them to make use of such initiatives. At the conclusion of the event, Central Jail Superintendent Alka Sonkar expressed gratitude to the guests, officials and advocates for their participation. She noted that such initiatives strengthen inmates trust in the justice system.

Jail officials, members of the legal services authority, advocates and a large number of inmates were present during the programme.