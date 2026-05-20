Special Enforcement Team Seized Two Trucks Carrying Illegal Timber In City | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The special enforcement team constituted by the Indore Forest Division seized two trucks loaded with illegally transported timber during a late-night checking drive in the city.

The vehicles were allegedly carrying neem and mango wood using transit permits issued for babool timber. Forest officials suspect misuse of transport documents and seized both trucks before shifting them to the forest depot for investigation.

The operation marked the first major action by the newly formed enforcement team. Sources in the department said illegal timber transportation has increased sharply in Indore, especially during night hours, with nearly 40 to 50 vehicles reportedly entering the city every day carrying wood.

During inspections at the GNT Timber Market, the team also found a sawmill allegedly operating in violation of forest regulations. However, officials could not proceed with action after the Deputy Ranger of Indore Range reportedly arrived at the spot without the mandatory POR diary despite prior instructions from the team in-charge.

The matter has been reported to senior forest officials, including CCF PN Mishra and DFO Lal Sudhakar Singh. Department sources said daily reports have now been sought regarding enforcement action and procedural lapses during inspections.

Sources within the forest department also alleged irregularities in the sawmill inspection system, claiming some officials were avoiding field visits and instead calling operators to offices or other convenient locations for official work.

Forest officials said the drive against illegal timber transportation and unauthorised sawmill operations will continue across Indore in the coming days.