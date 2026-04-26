Special Children Shine Bright At Usha Divya Bal Mandir Under Autism Awareness Month In Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a city known for its vibrant cultural spirit, Indore witnessed a heartwarming event on Saturday. Matru Sparsh – Usha Divya Bal Mandir hosted a unique celebration under Autism Awareness Month, where special children showcased extraordinary talent.

The event turned into a powerful display of creativity and confidence as children captivated the audience with their performances. Some spectators watched vibrant canvas paintings, while others listened to soulful melodies on the piano. The programme served as a reminder that with the right support and opportunities, special children can achieve remarkable heights.

Deeply moved by the talent, Dr Bhandari, Founder Chairman of the Sri Aurobindo Group, announced that the institution would be upgraded to a national-level facility within a year. He emphasised that every child would receive an individualized development plan designed to nurture unique abilities and help them live independent lives.

Parents at the event shared that the facilities at Usha Divya Bal Mandir already match or exceed those of leading institutions in Delhi and Gurugram. A standout feature of the school is its holistic approach, as the institution trains children and guides parents on how to effectively support and understand their child’s needs.

Speaking at the event, Dr Bhandari highlighted that in the era of artificial intelligence, the fight against autism also depends on Awareness and Information (AI). He stressed that as technology evolves, so do medical and therapeutic practices, including physiotherapy, exercise patterns, naturopathy and personalised care techniques.

In a touching gesture, Dr Bhandari celebrated his birthday a day in advance with the special children by cutting a cake alongside them. Calling it one of his most meaningful celebrations, he also gifted customised cakes to the children.

Sri Aurobindo University Chancellor Dr Manjushree Bhandari, Pro-Chancellor Dr Mehak Bhandari, Vice-Chancellor Dr AK Mishra and several experts, educators and parents attended the event.