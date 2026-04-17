City Livelihood Centre Inaugurated In Indore To Boost Employment In Unorganised Sector |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a step towards enhancing urban employment and self-reliance, Indore Municipal Corporation inaugurated a City Livelihood Centre (CLC) under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana. The centre was launched by Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav at a ceremonial event.

According to officials, the initiative aims to create opportunities for employment and self-employment, particularly benefiting urban poor communities and workers in the unorganised sector.

Speaking at the event, Bhargav said that under the scheme, the CLC will connect skilled workers such as plumbers, electricians, fabricators and beauticians with citizens through a mobile application. The platform ensures standardised pricing and reliable services, making it easier for residents to access everyday services.

Bhargav said the centre will not only generate employment but also digitally connect workers to markets, enhance their income and provide them with a dignified identity.

Additional Commissioner Narendra Nath Pandey praised the initiative, stating that it will generate employment for thousands in urban areas and provide a new direction to the livelihoods of service providers.