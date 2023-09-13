Spandan 2023: IMS Pays Tribute To Ahilyabai

DAVV |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Art and cultural fest of Institute of Management Studies, Spandan 2023 was celebrated at auditorium of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya.

Prof Sangeeta Jain dedicated Spandan 2023 to the memory of Ahilyabai Holkar on her 228th death anniversary and paid homage her.

Senior faculties including UGC former secretary Prof Rajnish Jain, former vice chancellor Prof Jayant Sonwalkar, Prof Rajendra Singh and Prof Kapil Sharma, staff and students were present.

The programme was filled with cultural brilliance.

The event featured captivating Bollywood dance performances and enchanting solo singing by IMS students, showcasing the institution's rich artistic talent. Spandan 2023 served as a beautiful tribute and a memorable celebration of Ahilyabai's legacy, Sangeeta Jain said.

