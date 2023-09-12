Indore: Motivational Speaker Ashneer Grover Booked For Making Derogatory Remark On City

Indore: Ashneer Grover Booked For Making Derogatory Remark On City | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police have booked motivational speaker Ashneer Grover under the Non-Cognisable Report (NCR) on Monday for making an objectionable remark on Indore being No 1 in cleanliness. A case has been registered at Lasudia police station. The police said that on the complaint of Sanjay Gharvi, an NCR case has been registered against Ashneer Grover.

On Sunday, a video of BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover surfaced where he is seen commenting on Indore's top rank in the Centre's cleanliness survey and his purported claim that the survey has been ‘bought’. Following this, Mayor Pushyamiyra Bhargav said that legal action will be taken against the insult.

Addressing an event here, Grover is heard in the video saying, ‘See, there is a concept - playing to the gallery, that is, wherever you go, praise it saying I have never seen such a nice city. Now the problem with me is that for three-four years I have heard that Indore is the cleanest city...you have bought the survey. It's a simple thing.’

Grover, however, immediately clarified he was not saying there was filth in Indore and that he meant several construction works are going on in the city.

Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava said, ‘I have seen Grover's video. His statement is an insult to the hard work of city's people and sanitation workers. We will take appropriate legal action against the insult and also serve him a notice for defamation.’