SP Orders Regular Review Of Heinous And Sensational Cases In Neemuch | FP photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): SP Rajesh Vyas chaired a coordination meeting on Monday at the Police Control Room in Neemuch to discuss identified heinous and sensational cases and strengthen case monitoring to ensure timely disposal.

ASP Hemlata Agarwal, ADPOs Vivek Somani and Paras Mittal, Assistant Grade Mohammed Sajid and other police officers attended the meeting.

Vyas defined the responsibilities of nodal and assistant nodal officers for every identified case and instructed them to ensure effective supervision and prompt progress.

He directed all station in-charges to maintain station-wise registers of identified cases in the prescribed format and update them regularly.

The SP instructed senior officers to seek explanations from nodal officers who fail to maintain the registers properly, while officers maintaining records systematically will receive certificates of appreciation.

He also announced that investigating officers, prosecuting officers and nodal officers would be commended in cases resulting in conviction.

He directed police officials to appoint assistant nodal officers for every identified case to improve monitoring and coordination.

Addressing the meeting, ADPO Paras Mittal spoke on effective prosecution in heinous and sensational cases, coordination between police and prosecution, systematic evidence collection and timely investigation.