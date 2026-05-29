SP Inspects Parade At District Police Line, Rewards Police Personnel In Jhabua | FP photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): SP Devendra Patidar inspected the weekly general parade at the District Police Line in Jhabua on Friday and rewarded police personnel for their excellent turnout and discipline.

During the inspection, Patidar took the parade salute and reviewed the turnout, discipline, coordination and overall arrangements of gazetted and non-gazetted officers and staff.

He appreciated and rewarded personnel who displayed exemplary discipline and an impressive turnout.

Addressing the officers and staff, the SP urged them to perform their duties with dedication, discipline, teamwork and professionalism. He also guided them on improving the quality and coordination of parade activities.

Following the parade, Patidar heard grievances raised by police personnel and directed concerned officials to ensure their prompt resolution.

Later, he inspected the vehicle branch at the police line and reviewed the maintenance, fitness, fuel records and technical condition of government vehicles.

Drivers were instructed to ensure timely servicing and keep vehicles ready for emergencies. He also inspected the police armoury and reviewed the cleanliness and security arrangements of weapons. Reserve Inspector Akhilesh Rai and all station in-charges were present during the inspection.