 SP, Collector Acting Like BJP’s Slaves: Cong Ex-Dist Chief
FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 25, 2023, 09:51 PM IST
Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Attacking the BJP, Congress’s former district president Mahesh Patel said that the administration was acting like ‘slaves’ of the ruling BJP and that the Congress leaders and workers were being framed and implicated in fake cases.

His reaction comes after former MLA and BJP state vice-president Nagar Singh Chauhan accused Patel of using derogatory remarks against women from the stage amid presence of veteran leaders.

Hitting back, Patel said that Chauhan was nervous after massive success of Congress’s Jan Aakrosh Rally in Jobat and Alirajpur. BJP has been talking about development and welfare of the poor even after 20-year rule in the state. They are showing false development on papers. Only crimes related to smuggling of liquor, drugs and illegal mining have flourished.

Once model code of conduct was implemented in the state, the party would urge Election Commission to remove SP and Collector, he said.

