Sonography Machines At Universal Hospital & Care Centre Are Sealed In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Health Department sealed all ultrasonography machines installed at Universal Hospital & Care Centre in Scheme No. 54 after serious irregularities were allegedly detected during inspections conducted under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act.

According to officials, the hospital, registered under PCPNDT Registration No. 429, was subjected to a surprise inspection by Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Madhav Prasad Hasani a few days ago. Several irregularities were reportedly detected during the inspection.

Subsequently, the CMHO office constituted a special team to conduct a detailed inquiry at the hospital.

During the inspection, it was found that Dr Arpit Jain and Dr Sachin Bhatele were allegedly performing echocardiography-related work without the required registration and authorisation.

The matter was immediately reported by the CMHO to Collector Shivam Verma.

Acting on the Collector's directions, a PCPNDT team led by gynaecologist Dr Kalpana Bhatnagar and PCPNDT official Deepmala Bamne visited the hospital on Friday and sealed all ultrasonography machines with immediate effect.

Officials also halted the renewal process of the hospital's PCPNDT registration certificate. A panchnama was prepared on the spot as part of the legal proceedings.

The district administration has also directed authorities to issue notices to the doctors allegedly involved in the violations.

Care CHL Hospital Served Notice Over Deficiencies

In a separate action, Health Department officials conducted a surprise inspection at Care CHL Hospital.

The inspection team identified deficiencies in multiple departments and submitted a detailed report to the CMHO office.

According to officials, irregularities were found in the outpatient department (OPD), emergency services, pharmacy, cardiac and neurosurgery intensive care units (ICUs), operation theatre, medical records department, PCPNDT section, pathology laboratory, blood bank, main entrance facilities and building maintenance documentation.

Taking cognisance of the findings, authorities issued a notice to the hospital proposing cancellation of its registration for one calendar month.