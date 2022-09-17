Sonkatch: Yellow mosaic virus infects soybean crop; farmers demand compensation

Sonkatch (Madhya Pradesh): Due to incessant rains in the region, soybean crop has been infected with virus (yellow mosaic virus). Distressed farmers have urged the local administration to conduct an immediate survey of crop loss and provide compensation to the farmers without any delay.

Due to excessive and continuous rains, in some parts of the district, waterlogging has been seen in low-lying areas, causing yellowing of leaves due to yellow mosaic virus leading to crop damage. Continuous rain accompanied by winds has flattened the soybean crop, leaving farmers' livelihoods in distress. Farmers are worried about the loss of quality of their produce. They have criticised the government for not being able to address the issue of farmers even after facing similar situations for the past three years. Along with the outbreak of yellow mosaic disease, caterpillars and insects have also done their bit to destroy the crop.

In a similar incident, heavy rains accompanied by strong winds had destroyed ready-to-harvest soybean crop in 2008 also.

