Sonkatch: Two of three criminals who looted truck driver arrested

Sonkatch (Madhya Pradesh): Three of the two criminals wanted in a case of looting a truck driver and his two companions around Bhorosa toll were arrested by the cops of Sonkatch police station.

According to the victim Dilip Singh (30), a resident of Lalapur district in Allahabad he was driving the truck UP70DT4651.from Indore to his hometown, carrying Moong Dal from Indore and chickpeas from Dewas. He was accompanied by Pradeep and Umesh.

They were looted by three unknown miscreants in a radius of five seven kilometres after crossing the Bhorosa toll on September 21. The looters extorted Rs 3, 000 and took away two mobile phones from them on gunpoint. Later, a case was registered at Sonkatch Police station.

With the help of CCTV installed on the toll, police succeed in nabbing two accused Inder (28) son of Dayaram Gurj and Rakesh (29) son of Thakur Prasad, residents of Badodiya from their home. However, the main accused Shakir Khan is still out of police reach. Notably, many cases of murder and rape have been registered against the trio. Further investigation is going on. This work was completed under the guidance of the station in charge Neeta Dearwal, deputy inspector Solanki, and others.