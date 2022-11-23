Mhow: Four years on, rail restaurant at Kalakund awaits opening

FP Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The railways had started the Heritage Train in 2018 keeping in mind the tourists. All facilities on the Mhow-Patalpani-Kalakund route were established keeping the interest of tourists in mind. One such facility was the Rail restaurant which was to be started in Kalakund. All preparations were made and two coaches - one AC and one non AC were placed at the Kalakund railway station. But this restaurant has not seen the light of the day till today.

The operation of the first Heritage Train of the state was started by Ratlam Division from 25 December 2018. Many works were done to attract tourists from Patalpani to Kalakund. The biggest stoppage of the train is at Kalakund railway station, so facilities like garden, circuit house were also started here for the tourists.

The restaurant also has the facility of a night stay and catering facility. Tourists could come to Kalakund by heritage train and stay in the middle of the forests at night. But even after five years, Ratlam division has not started the rail restaurant despite having all the facilities. At the same time, the condition of the coaches has also deteriorated due to non-maintenance. This rail restaurant has one AC coach and one second-class coach. The AC coach is divided to cater to two families. It has two double beds, a dining hall, TV, lat-bath, AC, curtains etc. In the second class, the berths have been converted into a bed. There are curtains and fans along with the lat-bath

In 2018, Western Railways had spent a huge sum of money on the beautification of various stations on this route but today all facilities are in shambles owing to a lack of maintenance.