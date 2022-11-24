Sonkatch: SDM takes strict action against encroachment

FP Photo

Sonkatch (Madhya Pradesh): In the series of anti-encroachment drive, the revenue department of Sonkatch has cleared the illegally occupied land around the Amar Shahid Raja Bhau Mahakal Government College in Sanwer village. While taking major action, a team instructed by the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Sandeep Shiva cleared the Bavai Road area from the captives who had captured the area for the past five years.

Reportedly, the college management and students were fed up with them as it created a lot of traffic problems in the area. They have also registered many complaints but nothing changed. But, after the order of the newly appointed sub-divisional magistrate, the action of bulldozing the occupied area was executed with mass force. During the process, tehsildar Radha Mahant, naib tehsildar Abhishek Chaurasia, SI Sushma Bhaskar, revenue inspector Ansal Patwari, Ashutosh Vyas and others were also present.