e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreSonkatch: SDM takes strict action against encroachment

Sonkatch: SDM takes strict action against encroachment

Reportedly, the college management and students were fed up with them as it created a lot of traffic problems in the area. They have also registered many complaints but nothing changed

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, November 24, 2022, 12:37 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Follow us on

Sonkatch (Madhya Pradesh): In the series of anti-encroachment drive, the revenue department of Sonkatch has cleared the illegally occupied land around the Amar Shahid Raja Bhau Mahakal Government College in Sanwer village. While taking major action, a team instructed by the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Sandeep Shiva cleared the Bavai Road area from the captives who had captured the area for the past five years.

Reportedly, the college management and students were fed up with them as it created a lot of traffic problems in the area. They have also registered many complaints but nothing changed. But, after the order of the newly appointed sub-divisional magistrate, the action of bulldozing the occupied area was executed with mass force. During the process, tehsildar Radha Mahant, naib tehsildar Abhishek Chaurasia, SI Sushma Bhaskar, revenue inspector Ansal Patwari, Ashutosh Vyas and others were also present.

Read Also
MP: Seven college students injured as bus overturns in Indore district
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Ujjain: Srishti Seva Sankalp meet discusses environmental issues

Ujjain: Srishti Seva Sankalp meet discusses environmental issues

Ujjain: AYUSH college teachers demand equal pay

Ujjain: AYUSH college teachers demand equal pay

Ujjian: VHM demands closure of case against its members

Ujjian: VHM demands closure of case against its members

Ujjain: Municipal commissioner bats for quality in construction works

Ujjain: Municipal commissioner bats for quality in construction works

Ujjain: Man booked for raping daughter-in-law

Ujjain: Man booked for raping daughter-in-law