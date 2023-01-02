Sonkatch: Nafisa completes PhD from University of Michigan

Nafisa Lohawala |

Sonkatch (Madhya Pradesh): University of Michigan (Ann Arbor, USA) awarded Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in economics to Nafisa Lohawala on the topic, ‘Three Essays on Effects of Government Policies.’ She completed her PhD under the supervision of Dr Ying Fan, Dr Zach Brown, Dr Catherine Hausman and Dr Joel Slemrod. Her education and research was funded by the NBER Pre-doctoral Fellowship (USA), the Ryoichi Sasakawa Young Leaders Fellowship Fund (Japan) and the University of Michigan.

Before her PhD, she earned a BS-MS dual degree in economics from IIT Kanpur and completed her schooling from St Mary’s, Dewas. She is now working as a research fellow at a Washington DC-based climate policy think tank—Resources for the Future (RFF) — where her work focuses on environmental policies related to the transportation sector.

Nafisa is the daughter-in-law of Dr Burhanuddin and Dr Nelofer Bohra (Sonkatch), daughter of Mr Zoaib Ali and Dr Zarina Lohawala (Dewas) and wife of Mr Shadab Azeem.

All her family members, teachers, community members, Rotary Club, Shastri Smriti Sansthan and friends congratulated her on this achievement and wished her a bright future.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Civil Hospital struggles to keep O2 plant running in Sonkatch