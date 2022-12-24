Madhya Pradesh: Civil Hospital struggles to keep O2 plant running in Sonkatch

Sonkatch (Madhya Pradesh): The current surge in Covid-19 infections in China is believed to be driven by omicron sub-variant BF.7, and the Indian government has also upscaled its preparedness, considering the increase in Covid-19 cases. It is more crucial than ever to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour to keep the virus at bay.

Aimed at ensuring an uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen to town, an oxygen plant was set up at the cost of Rs 50 lakh, during the second wave of Covid 19 (delta wave). The plant was set up through the MLA fund.

However, the plant and PSA machines are not functioning till now due to the non-installation of a transformer on the hospital premises.

Rajesh Chowdhary, block medical officer, Sonkatch said that the information has been shared with the senior officials, but to no avail.

A letter has been recently sent to senior officials demanding the installation of a transformer and pipe fittings. Central and state government has already issued an advisory regarding the new corona variant and in such a situation, if patients need oxygen then despite having an oxygen plant in the town, an oxygen crisis may arise.