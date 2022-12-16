Madhya Pradesh: Computer centre sealed for illegal distribution of voter-ID cards in Sonkatch

Sonkatch (Madhya Pradesh): A computer centre located in Sonkatch town of Dewas district was sealed on Friday after local administration received complaints that voter ID cards were being distributed there without requisite authorisation.

A team of naib tehsildar Abhishek Chaurasiya and election master trainer Dheeraj Rajput raided the Ashirwad Photo Studio Center. Computer Center Operator Shyam Chowdhary was booked under Section 420 of IPC. Further investigation is on.

Chaurasiya said that BLO Tilok Rathore (polling centre number 234) reported the matter to the local administration. On further verification, the officials found that the identity cards had been issued without permission. No external centre has been given permission to issue Voter ID cards. Upon investigation, Shyam Chowdhary was found to be guilty of unauthorized distribution of voter-Id cards. Further investigation is on in this regard.