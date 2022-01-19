Sonkatch: MJ College students shine in Youth festival

Sonkatch (Madhya Praesh): Students of Maa Jinvani College, Sonkatch shined at the divisional-level Youth Festival at Vikram University.

The college represented Dewas at the event organised by State Sports & Youth Affairs (SYA) department.

College students secured second rank in Mimicry, debate competition while third in group singing contest in the entire VU.

Higher education minister Mohan Yadav, vice-chancellor and registrar of Vikram University feted winners with prizes.

College principal, Rajdeep Singh Solanki and Youth Festival in-charge, Mod Singh Kushwaha congratulated the winners for earning laurels for the college and proving that for MJC students are all-rounders for whom sky is the limit.

Renunciation day of monk Tarun Sagar celebrated

Jain community members across country celebrated 40th renunciation day of renowned Jain monk Tarun Sagar and Guru Pariwar Foundation Day on Wednesday. Community members thronged Manav Seva Teerth to offer prayers as a gesture of devotion. Spokesperson Romil Jain said that Tarun Sagar, a monk known for his controversial sermons, was greatly respected by the Jain community. He left his home at just the age of 13 years and embraced celibacy to lead a life of a monk in 1981.†He is renowned for his sermons titled 'Kadve Pravachan'. Ganacharya Pushpdant Sagar Maharaj, revered Pragya Sagar Maharaj, Arun Sagar Maharaj, Acharya Pranam Sagar Maharaj and others seers gave their blessings.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Bhopal: Districts with highest vaccination are corona hotspots

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 09:58 PM IST