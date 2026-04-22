Solar Scheme Brings ₹6 Crore Relief To Power Consumers In Indore | Sourced

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Electricity consumers in Indore have received significant financial relief, thanks to a new billing initiative linked to solar energy usage. With the installation of smart meters, authorities are now able to track time-specific electricity consumption, enabling targeted incentives for users.

Under government directives, consumers using electricity during the solar energy window, from 9 am to 5 pm, are being granted a 20% rebate on energy charges. This translates to savings ranging between Rs 40 and Rs 100 per consumer. Over the past month alone, around 5.65 lakh consumers in the city benefited from a total rebate of Rs 6.06 crore under the Time-of-Day (TOD) scheme.

The benefits extend beyond Indore city. In surrounding regions, 58,000 consumers in rural Indore received Rs 1.15 crore in rebates, while 1.2 lakh consumers in Ujjain were granted Rs 1.25 crore. Similarly, over 1.07 lakh consumers in Ratlam received Rs 98 lakh and 71,200 consumers in Dewas benefited from Rs 63 lakh in discounts.

The initiative is being implemented by the Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company, which is providing such concessions to over 13 lakh smart-metered consumers every month. The total monthly rebate across its service area stands at nearly Rs 14 crore.

Push to expand Samadhan Yojana before deadline

In a parallel development, the west discom is intensifying efforts to expand the reach of Samadhan Yojana, aimed at resolving pending electricity dues. Senior officials, including Chief Engineer (Commercial) Sushma Gangrade and Superintending Engineer Antim Jain, held a virtual review meeting with field officers across 15 divisions.

Officials emphasised that with only three weeks remaining for the scheme, eligible consumers with outstanding bills of up to three months must be identified and encouraged to settle dues. The scheme offers concessions on pending amounts, while ensuring recovery of the remaining balance as company revenue.

Field staff have been directed to ensure timely collection of dues across all categories, including agricultural, domestic, non-domestic, and industrial consumers.