Snake Enters MY Hospital’s New OPD In Indore, Video Goes Viral As Staff Struggle To Drive It Out

MY Hospital Indore snake incident: A snake was spotted entering the newly opened OPD section of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital (MY Hospital) in Indore on Tuesday morning, creating panic among hospital staff. The hospital staff saw the reptile slithering near a window around 8 am, and raised an alarm. Doctors, patients and attendants immediately arriving at the OPD, and tried to bring situation under control.

According to hospital staff, the snake was first noticed near the window of the New OPD building. The employees immediately informed the security guards after spotting the reptile inside the hospital premises.

Indore hospital snake video viral

Snake Roams Inside OPD Premises

The guards and staff members attempted to drive the snake out of the building. However, the reptile continued moving around near the door and floor area for some time, causing concern among those present.

A video of the incident showing the snake moving inside the OPD premises was recorded and later went viral on social media. The footage showed hospital staff and security personnel trying to keep a safe distance while attempting to remove the snake.

After efforts by the security team, including female guards and other personnel, the snake was eventually guided out of the building and moved towards the bushes outside the hospital premises.

The incident occurred around the OPD opening hours, when patient movement usually begins. No injury or untoward incident was reported during the episode.

Hospital authorities are expected to review the situation and take steps to prevent such incidents in the future, especially during the monsoon season when snakes and other reptiles often enter buildings located near green areas.