Smart City, Vintage Policing: Indore Police Fleet Runs On Expired, Overused Vehicles |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While Indore pushes for "Smart City" milestones, the local police department is struggling to stay mobile. The department’s fleet is currently operating well past its expiration dates, with many vehicles significantly exceeding recommended mileage limits.

Currently, the Indore police force utilises 59 Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs), approximately 40 heavy vehicles, and 298 motorcycles. However, the condition of these vehicles is a growing concern.

The Tilak Nagar police station’s Maruti Gypsy (MP 03-7973), a 2009 model with 3.77 lakh km on the odometer, remains in service despite its registration having expired on May 13, 2024.

Similarly, a Sumo Victa CX (MP03A0568), a 2011 model with 2,68,214 km on the odometer, assigned to the assistant commissioner of police (crime branch), Somya Agrawal, continues to operate even though its registration expired on March 6, 2026.

Several other vehicles are on the brink of expiration:

Mahindra Bolero (MP03A0864): 2011 model assigned to ACP (Information) Dilip Singh Choudhary – expiring August 16, 2026.

Mahindra Bolero (MP03A0865): 2011 model assigned to ACP (Court-1) Staff Officer Purti Tiwari – expiring August 16, 2026.

Maruti Gypsy (MP 03A1467): 2012 model at Malharganj police station – expiring October 9, 2027.

Most LMVs deployed at police stations and assigned to officials are between 10 and 15 years old, having logged an average of over 3 lakh km.

Virtually all of these vehicles have far exceeded their recommended mileage thresholds, leaving the department to manage a fleet that has become more of a burden than an asset. Government norms generally mandate that operational vehicles be scrapped after 15 years.

Most vehicles are generally considered for disposal upon reaching a mileage limit of around 1.5 lakh km to 2 lakh km. However, many police vehicles currently stationed at police stations are "relics" on the road.

DISPARITY WIDENS

The disparity between police resources and criminal tactics is widening. Modern-day offenders often utilise high-speed, contemporary vehicles, while the police are left with ageing engines that struggle to maintain even basic highway speeds. In critical "Golden Hour" situations, every second counts, yet mechanical failures could delay responses.

FINANCIAL BURDEN

Maintaining these "clunkers" is becoming a financial burden on the state exchequer. Police officials said that the frequency of engine overhauls, brake failures, and electrical issues indicates that a disproportionate share of the department’s budget is spent on temporary fixes for vehicles that are fundamentally unsafe. Police officers are also often forced to pay for minor repairs out of their own funds.

QUOTE

"Demands for new vehicles are routinely submitted to the Police Headquarters. Once the department makes these vehicles available, they are provided to all respective police stations," -- Deepak Patil, Reserve Inspector (RI), Police Control Room.