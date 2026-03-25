Indore News: Modular Vehicle Barrier To Check Speeding Vehicles |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City police have launched a new system, the Modular Vehicle Barrier, to curb speeding and make traffic flow safer and more organised.

Officials said the barrier system is designed to be flexible, allowing it to be easily installed, removed and rearranged as required. Its modular structure enables deployment at different locations across the city, helping traffic police manage vehicle movement more effectively.

During the launch, Police Commissioner Santosh Kumar Singh told the media the main aim of the initiative is to control rash and high-speed driving, reduce road accidents and ensure the safety of citizens. He added that the barriers will be especially useful in accident-prone areas.

The use of this system is expected to improve traffic discipline and increase awareness among road users.

Senior officials, including Additional Police Commissioner RK Singh and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Rajesh Tripathi, along with other traffic police officers, were present at the launch.

The police urged people to follow traffic rules, drive within speed limits and act as responsible road users to ensure safety.

Police take action against over 250 commuters for traffic violations

Traffic management police took action against more than 250 commuters for traffic violations in the city on Tuesday.

DCP (Traffic) Rajesh Kumar Tripathi reviewed the patrolling teams' work with other officials. After the review, officers and staff who performed well were rewarded with cash incentives to encourage their efforts.

Tripathi said the teams conducted regular patrols on major roads, in busy markets, and in high-traffic areas. They focused on controlling illegal parking and took action against violations, including wrong-way driving, using mobile phones while driving, and careless driving.

During the drive, action was taken against more than 250 vehicles, including 146 cases of no-parking violations, 17 cases of mobile phone use while driving, 27 cases of wrong-side driving, and other violations. Hundreds of vehicles parked in no-parking zones were also removed.

Officials said continuous patrolling has led to positive changes in the city. Illegal parking has reduced in major markets and on busy roads, and traffic flow has improved. The regular presence of police teams has made drivers more aware of traffic rules, while traffic jams in crowded areas have decreased. Awareness among citizens and shopkeepers about proper parking has also increased.